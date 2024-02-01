Attaining oneness 

Spiritually, our being human may be defined as, ‘that precious duration of consciousness in which it can evidently verify its own existence materially’. Human frame is the living example of the material form of consciousness. As consciousness attains higher stages within us during our human lifespan, it experiences the fulfilment of a higher order. The encounter with the supreme consciousness of one’s own being transcends the realm of senses and human perceptions. However, it becomes possible to catch a brief glimpse of it, and this ending of perceptions and meeting the reality is the mystery; this incident happens in a guru-shishya relationship. It is nothing but the kriya of imparting One Self to oneself. And, this kind of oneness is possible only between an adept guru and a worthy disciple.