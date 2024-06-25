Authoritarianism in stealth is more dangerous than Emergency

Even at the height of Indira Gandhi’s authoritarian rule, it has to be said, the Congress regime did not attempt to infiltrate all arenas by planting ideologues and hacks — even the ideas of a committed bureaucracy and judiciary fell short of this kind of infiltration.

The education sector stands out in this regard. Bastions of dissent, like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, were allowed to flourish even though they provided refuge to critical voices. Now, police action, infiltration by Hindu majoritarian staff, and the mutilation of curricula have combined not just to devalue education, but to turn them into factories for the dissemination of falsehoods and distorted narratives — especially in the social sciences and humanities. Natural science has not been spared. Basic science is under assault from pseudo-disciplines like Vedic science.