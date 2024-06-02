Bachelor’s in ‘General Competence’

The sought-after jobs provide a clue that this approach could work. Take the IT sector. No one is counting on colleges to teach what employers are looking for. In fact, it is quite well understood that colleges are not in any position to teach what the market wants. Instead, the students invariably learn what is useful in these jobs from some other institution, usually in much shorter time than they spend in college itself. Most of these other non-college teachers have not been certified by anyone; they merely teach what they know and let the market be the judge of its value.