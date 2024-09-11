Bad thoughts: The dangerous thieves

Bad thoughts are the most dangerous thieves of all, as they rob us of our happiness, self-esteem, and potential. By increasing our awareness and challenging these thoughts, we can reclaim our power and create a life of fulfillment, love, and success. The content/programs from media - television, mobile, cinema or newspapers have the power to weave a story in our minds. unless we are alert , it may wreak havoc in our minds. Like an ever-vigilant and circumspect soldier who guards our borders, patrols our coastlines and protects our airspace to keep India safe and secure, we too have to guard our minds from the most dangerous of enemies -bad thoughts.