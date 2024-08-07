Bangladesh’s descent from quota stir into chaos

But these economic growth and resilience are for nought, thanks to the meltdown caused by countrywide rioting. Since 2022, the economy has been affected by high inflation (upward of 8.5), especially in food and commodities. That inflation is mostly imported due to geopolitics and the conflict in Ukraine. As a result, Bangladesh’s trade deficit has worsened, putting pressure on foreign exchange reserves and causing stress in debt repayment. It is knocking on the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief loans. The financial sector is very vulnerable.