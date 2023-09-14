Banking for sustainable future

Risks of crop failure and loan defaults require careful consideration while formulating lending strategies. Customising loans based on risk profiles will enhance loan portfolio stability. Lenders can mitigate financial risks from adverse weather by adjusting loan amounts based on climate risk levels. Customising loans based on actuarial risk profiles involves assessing various risk factors that could impact borrowers’ repayment capacity. Analysing climate risk at the taluk/district level would help lenders understand potential challenges borrowers may face from adverse weather events and modify the loan amounts. Lenders can adjust loans based on climate risk levels to prevent borrowers from being burdened with unmanageable loan obligations. Previous blanket loan waivers and reimbursement delays must be avoided, and courageous lending practices must be encouraged. Using advanced technology, banks can revolutionise the assessment and granting of loans to farmers with minimal risk. This could prove to be a game-changer for the farm sector. Enabling banks to actively participate in these sectors can address climate change, improve food security, and make agricultural finance profitable benefiting all stakeholders: policymakers, banks, the economy, and the citizens.