Be kind, have courage 

While watching the movie Cinderalla not too long ago, I recalled the catch phrase of the movie which reverberated like a leitmotif right through the movie. The poor girl was all too often ill-used (the term encapsulated the list of tasks set before her on a daily basis) by her cruel stepmother yet she still shone through like a diamond apart from the rest coal blob. Later on when the young beauty meets her prince Charming, he is impressed by her philosophy of life and made it his guiding factor to take on the mantle of the kingship from an otherwise worried father who felt
that his son was frittering away his time on trifles.
But I digress…Many of us go along in life nursing grudges knowingly or unknowingly which tend to grow like a cancer eating away at our insides. It is only when we free ourselves from this burden and embrace life in all its variegated beauty that true love embraces us.
This does remind me, on a tangential note, of a research done on snowflakes, by a scientist. When he looked at them through a microscope and said kindly, “I love you,” they seemed to dance about but when he conversely said, “I hate you” they darkened.
When so-called insentient beings such as snowflakes display such feelings towards affection who are we to question the worth of the all too important feeling that truly bestows upon us the name of humanity i.e. love?
On a parallel note I still recall someone from what seems like ages back, C R Bose, who held forth that even inanimate objects have life. I remembered all that and more when I recently was about to bang the door shut because of the noise outside. I stopped short counted to 20 then slowly shut it thanking one of my countless enlightened teachers who had also given a discourse echoing C R Bose’s premise .Anyway, that was the last time I banged shut doors…and if I made the mistake of doing so I repented of it sincerely…Likewise when I had ill feeling in my heart for anyone I immediately went to my shrine and prayed to God repenting my mistake.
In the end, we are redeemed only by our ability to love and live by the choices that follow. Then, we emerge better, remaining humane individuals since then alone are we truly developed a race. One certainly hopes that this lesson is carried home to one and all.