Be kind, have courage 

While watching the movie Cinderalla not too long ago, I recalled the catch phrase of the movie which reverberated like a leitmotif right through the movie. The poor girl was all too often ill-used (the term encapsulated the list of tasks set before her on a daily basis) by her cruel stepmother yet she still shone through like a diamond apart from the rest coal blob. Later on when the young beauty meets her prince Charming, he is impressed by her philosophy of life and made it his guiding factor to take on the mantle of the kingship from an otherwise worried father who felt

that his son was frittering away his time on trifles.