Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Behind India’s data paradox

Behind India’s data paradox

The gains from a strong digital architecture have not translated into efficient, evidence-based governance
Sudipta P Kashyap
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 22:42 IST
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 22:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us