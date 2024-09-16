Bengaluru darshan in Chandigarh

In the five months that I spent in Chandigarh, this ended up being my most favoured meal, despite Chandigarh being the home of India’s best tandoori chicken and butter chicken. My staunchly non-vegetarian family was on the verge of disowning me before they tasted the dosa that I had so liked. That I was now disloyal to our family’s favourite butter chicken spot in favour of the masala dosa wasn’t taken very lightly, and I had a tough time proving that I enjoyed having my foot in both camps.