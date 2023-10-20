Better to give than to receive

In yet another school as Christmas drew near and the whole school wore a festive air with pageants being aired in every class and every class teacher outdoing the other in terms of helping her children decorate the class, I decided to painstakingly wrap some beautiful jewelry boxes for my little ones with some loving notes for each child…after all every Teacher’s Day didn’t they cover me with a deluge of roses ? In showering their love upon me whenever I entered school, didn’t they deserve all this and more?