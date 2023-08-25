Beware of the fake ‘FedEx courier’ call. It’s the latest cyber scam  

In 2023 alone, Bengaluru Police have registered 163 such cases, 48 of them in the South-East division alone. The total money lost is more than Rs 5 crore. The scam starts with a victim receiving a call from a number claiming to be from FedEx ‘customer service.’ The scammers inform the victims that a package, allegedly linked to their Aadhaar number, has been intercepted due to the presence of illegal items. Despite the victim not having sent any packages or expecting to receive one, the scammers assert that the package had been dispatched from Mumbai. This creates fear in the victim’s mind.