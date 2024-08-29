Beyond the outrage

Assuming you wish to complain about a criminal offence—something the police must take cognisance of their first attempt is to stall. The family of the Badlapur victims, for instance, had to wait for 12 hours just to get their complaint registered. Next, the police try to ‘resolve the matter’ between the parties, which immediately brings the wrongdoer and the complainant on an equal footing. This, in itself, undermines the seriousness of the complaint and the offence because of the concept of ‘amicable resolution’, which encourages the person against whom the complaint is sought to be lodged, bellicose. If finally one still insists on a formal complaint, there is the possibility of a counter-complaint being lodged by the other party. And this is just the beginning, because often the person with more influence or ability to grease palms will eventually prevail.