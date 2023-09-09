Bharat-India — one seems lifeless without the other

One of the great challenges of storytelling is to pick up the right thread of a story. One witnesses this particularly in the recent Bharat vs India controversy.

One must admit that the story has been lying around inert like an unused recipe for a long time. It read like the piece of a forgotten thesaurus, with synonyms and antonyms competing side by side for attention.

From one end it looked harmless, like a regime lazily playing around with two options — India as a secular lazy possibility, and Bharat as a fountain of myth, one which is everyday and present; and the other acting as the past with a possible future.