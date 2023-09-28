Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, still stuck in colonial era, fails women on abortion

Even though it was amended as recently as 2021, it does not provide a full and satisfactory legal regime for pregnant women who are seeking a safe abortion. One example of the problems with India’s law on abortion was seen recently in an appeal filed by a rape victim in the Supreme Court seeking an abortion after she was refused permission for an abortion by the Gujarat High Court. She had initially approached the Gujarat High Court as doctors had refused to carry out the abortion, but surprisingly, the Hight Court insisted that she carry the child to full term and delayed the matter for nearly two weeks. The Supreme Court criticised the conduct of the Gujarat HC in the matter and allowed the woman to get an abortion immediately. However, one has to ask the question, why is the Supreme Court’s or even a High Court’s intervention necessary for such a procedure?