Big Brother wants to control what you read

When the official in charge of funding libraries makes it clear that States must support the move to make libraries a central subject, you know Big Brother has not only arrived, but has established himself.

Why would any government want to take the trouble of amending the Constitution just to shift libraries from the state to the central list, unless it wanted to control what people read? The reading habit may be dying in metropolises, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knows that there’s a thirst for books everywhere else. It’s also aware that the state with the largest number of public libraries is Kerala, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Four of these five have rejected the BJP decisively in elections.