Big Tech, Little Tech: What difference?

Palantir and Anduril belong to a small group of Silicon Valley companies known as Little Tech, companies whose market capitalisation is only in the billions of dollars, whereas the market capitalisation of Big Tech companies is in the trillions.

Though Big Tech has monopolised the business, industry and consumer markets, yet when the Pentagon awards multi-year, multi-billion dollar contracts, the principal recipients are once again Big Tech companies -- Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon -- and not Little Tech. Since national security and the war on terror are big business in the US, by focusing on military applications, Little Tech hopes to obtain a significant share of the Pentagon’s contracts, thereby levelling the playing field somewhat. A familiar David versus Goliath story but with a twist -- neither party loses.