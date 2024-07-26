BJP losing grip as factionalism, indiscipline mounts

The recently-presented Budget should not take away from the fact that the chinks in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s armour can no longer be ignored. It’s premature to talk about a crisis in the BJP, but after the subpar performance in the recently concluded general elections, it is fair to say that the party is being buffeted by strong headwinds and the leadership seems to be coping more by inaction than by bending its energies.

Before getting into the specifics of the BJP’s contretemps, one point is worth keeping in mind. It’s not an original insight, but a useful one, that the BJP’s spectacular growth has profoundly changed its character. It used to pride itself on being a disciplined, cadre-based party with a defined ideology and consensual leadership. That started changing the more the BJP captured power — at the Centre and in various states. Now, the drawing into its fold of leaders and cadre from a variety of other parties, including the Left, as in West Bengal, has made the party fractious and faction ridden.

It is still cadre-based, but the disciplinary regime has loosened, while the drive for power at whatever cost and indiscriminate poaching has diluted its ideology. Power is now concentrated in a duumvirate, too. The BJP is not a party with a difference.

The shenanigans of West Bengal’s Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shine a light on both the ideological diffuseness and disciplinary problems. At a state party meeting in Kolkata on July 17, Adhikari said there was no need for a Minority Morcha in the party and its slogan ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ should be junked.

This was gross indiscipline because it is not for any member to suggest that a party wing be dissolved, nor that the party’s considered policy encapsulated in the slogan should be abandoned. Adhikari was obliquely admonished, but no disciplinary measure seems to be contemplated though he’s stuck to his stand. Adhikari was positioning himself as a far-Right sectarian in a Right-wing majoritarian party that has diluted its ideological position, at least in stated terms, in its pursuit of untrammelled State power.