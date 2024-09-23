Bohemians on Bengaluru roads

The first thing I experienced on moving back to Bengaluru after many years, was its famed traffic jams and discovered that many counterintuitive solutions are being developed. Like vehicles going ripping down the wrong way in one-way paths while strictly following three principles: 1) The narrower the one way, the greater the excitement; the speed of the vehicle should be inversely proportional to the width of the road; and if there are enough of you doing it, it becomes the right thing to do.