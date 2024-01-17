‘Bolo Jai Sri Ram and press the BJP button’? 

That is the reason the four Shankaracharyas, the flag-bearers of Sanatana Dharma, have decided to stay away from it all. They have also listed important reasons, barely hiding their disapproval of the fact that Modi’s involvement as the ‘chief host’ places him at the forefront of the event, undermining the traditional rituals dictated by the Shastras; secondly, that the temple construction is not yet complete and ‘Pran-Prathishta’ cannot be done in an incomplete home for the deity; thirdly, that this month is not auspicious for the Pran-Prathishta and that it should have been done on Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama. While at least one seer has hinted at the underlying issue of caste, another has rightly stated that in India, the spiritual authority and the temporal authority have always been kept separate – the very definition of secularism – and that the Prime Minister consecrating the idol would violate that long-held principle. Besides, they have been far more acerbic in their comments about the event, with one Shankaracharya saying that “the government’s endeavour is not centred around constructing a “sacred temple” but, in his words, “a tomb,” and that Modi, “who was once seen at the feet of Shankaracharyas to get their blessings…is now playing an “adharmic” role and undermining Sanatana values and dignities”. That puts devout Brahmins in a quandary as to whether they should follow their religious Gurus or the political Vishwa Guru.