Britain is a big tent, not a narrow tabernacle

Yet the pace of immigration over recent decades has been challenging. Britain is in the habit of importing workers to fill jobs without building the infrastructure necessary to support them. This is a triple problem: It adds to the strains on public services, particularly the National Health Service; increases house price inflation; and reduces pressure on employers to train the domestic labor force. The country is buying cheap growth at the expense of long-term social solidarity.

Illegal migration is a struggle not just because it exacerbates this problem with the infrastructure but also because it creates a sense that Britain isn’t in charge of its own borders. The willingness of indigenous populations to welcome immigrants is linked not only to numbers but to the sense of control (thus the effectiveness of Dominic Cummings’ “take back control” during Brexit). It is understandable that opposition parties such as Labour should make hay with the Tories’ agonies over Rwanda, but they also owe it to the public to say how they will deal with migrant boats.

Some ethnic minorities have failed to integrate into mainstream British society. This is particularly true of some Pakistanis in old industrial towns in the north and Scotland. These populations were imported in sudden rushes from specific regions, notably Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and have since been much slower in integrating than other ethnic groups, preserving their patriarchal cultures and regularly importing brides from back home. Around 46 per cent of marriages in the Pakistani community in Bradford are between cousins.

But wrapping up all these problems into a reductionist package marked “immigration” is problematic. Britain doesn’t have an “immigration problem.” It has a set of discrete problems that operate in the context of an overwhelmingly benign process of assimilation. Nor does Britain have a problem with multicultural assimilation. It has troubles with social isolation that affects some white working-class communities as well as some ethnic minorities. The battle against intergenerational poverty and persistent educational failure needs to be fought, both internally and by the wider society.

Meanwhile, some Tories are so keen on shoring up their right flank from Anderson’s friends in Reform that they pretend Britain has a far-reaching problem with multiculturalism when in fact, on the whole, today’s multiculturalism is part of a long-standing process of enrichment.

It is particularly shocking to listen to ethnic-minority politicians such as Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman talking about the failure of assimilation when their own lives are examples of just the opposite. But perhaps we have a paradox within a paradox. In Bloody Foreigners: The Story of Immigration to Britain, author Robert Winder tells a joke from the 1950s about two immigrants bumping into each other.

“How are you?” says the first to the second. “How is your family? And work?” Having received a positive reply to all these questions, he asks his friend why he looks so miserable. “Because I still feel as if I don’t fit in.” The first man tells the other to go to Saville Row and get the most expensive suit he can afford. A year later, when the two bump into each other again, the second man is so well dressed that he looks like a duke. The first poses the same list of questions and gets the same answers. “So why do you still look so miserable?” he asks. The duke look-alike replies glumly: “Because the country is being overrun by foreigners.”