Budget must power India’s EV revolution

As India gears up for Union Budget 2024, the electric vehicle (EV) sector stands at a crucial juncture, poised for transformative growth. With the potential to significantly reduce air pollution, cut oil import bills, and create new job opportunities, the EV industry is looking to the government for robust support and forward-thinking policies.

EVs are not merely a transportation evolution; they represent India's commitment to sustainability and energy self-reliance. By reducing the reliance on fossil fuels, EVs can help India meet its climate goals while also improving urban air quality. Moreover, a thriving EV ecosystem could position India as a global leader in clean technology.

Stability Through Long-Term Policies

A unanimous demand from the EV industry is for a longer policy horizon. One of the key expectations from the July 23 Budget is not just the quality of the schemes, but their duration. The sector is calling for a 10-15 year roadmap for EV policies and incentives, which would provide the stability necessary for substantial investments and strategic planning. This approach would transform the EV landscape from one of short-term opportunism to long-term strategic development, positioning India as a global leader in electric mobility.

Cultivate homegrown innovation

Significant investment in research and development (R&D) is essential for India to cultivate expertise in critical EV technologies — particularly in battery innovation and recycling. India must prioritise research in advanced battery technologies to overcome current limitations in energy density, charging speed, and longevity. Developing efficient recycling technologies is crucial for sustainability and reducing dependence on raw material imports. Innovation in charging technology is vital for widespread EV adoption and smart grid integration for efficient energy management. By prioritising R&D and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in EV technologies, India can position itself as a global innovation hub in the EV sector.

Boost domestic manufacturing

A robust and well-designed blueprint is crucial for creating a thriving manufacturing ecosystem for EVs and their components in India. This next iteration of the FAME scheme should be more comprehensive and far-reaching than its predecessors, aiming to significantly reduce import dependency, boost domestic production, and generate substantial employment opportunities. By implementing such a comprehensive FAME-III scheme, India can create a robust, and globally competitive EV manufacturing ecosystem. The focus on skill development will ensure that the workforce is well-prepared to meet the demands of this rapidly evolving sector, creating a sustainable and thriving EV industry.