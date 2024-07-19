Budget unlikely to stray from the path of fiscal prudence

New Delhi is expected to retain its earlier target of raising Rs 14.1 trillion ($169 billion) via bond sales in the fiscal year that began in April, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Not a single respondent expects the Budget deficit to widen, underscoring just how keen officials are to maintain their hard-earned credibility at a time when global investors are piling into Indian debt thanks to its inclusion in JPMorgan Chase & Co indexes.