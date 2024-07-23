Budget will fuel macroeconomic aspirations

This Union Budget reminds us that a Budget is an overall roadmap towards macro-economic development and sustainability rather than a mere listing of tax tweaks. While the tax proposals form an important part of the Budget and do impact the ordinary citizen, the responsibility and accountability of the government to its citizens is better demonstrated by how the taxpayers’ money is going to be spent. As expected, the Budget did have specific packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, besides Odisha.

The theme of the Budget was employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class. The nine priority areas: agriculture, employment, inclusive development, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, and next-gen reforms, show a balanced consideration of the needs of various sectors of the economy.

Particularly, the three schemes for employment-linked incentives are laudable. Contributing one month's wage to new entrants in all formal sectors in three instalments of up to ₹15,000 is expected to benefit 21 million youth. The proposal to reimburse EPFO contributions of employers up to ₹3,000 per month for two years for all new hires is certainly welcome. The proposal linked to first-time employees incentivises both employee and employer for EPFO contributions in the specified scales for the first four years and is expected to help 3 million youth.

Wealth is created not by merely saving money but by earning more. Here skilling becomes very important; about 2 million youth are expected to be skilled over five years. If implemented in its true spirit, this will mean enhanced livelihood for the young adult population.