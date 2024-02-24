Building a safer Bengaluru

Mobile Forensic Units: Forensic units play a crucial role in crime scene investigations and law enforcement. These specialised vehicles have the tools and equipment needed for forensic analysis. Eight such mobile forensic units have been made operational and are manned by scene-of-crime officers, who are trained for the purpose. The opening of a high-tech C&C centre for Bengaluru City Police is a big leap in that direction. The next challenge before us is to integrate the crime database, police IT, and camera feeds for real-time monitoring and analysis. Utilising data analytics to predict potential crime hotspots based on historical patterns will enable the police to allocate resources proactively. Expected to be completed in three months, this project will contribute to creating a safer environment for the citizens of Bengaluru.