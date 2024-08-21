By the roots of the Deodar

An old deodar tree, a part of the property, had uprooted and fallen across the path, blocking all human and vehicular movement. The ancient roots and gnarled branches of the tree, outlined against the fading sunlight, gave it an eerie look. The administration had already swung into action. The monotonous whirr of a giant chainsaw cutting the tree into large chunks and the occasional thud of the felled logs sharply contrasted with the gurgling of the river or the twittering of the home-bound birds. The hotel premises housed a sprawling apple farm, which employed a large number of local residents. Given the gravity of the situation, they enthusiastically chipped in to hasten the clearance work.