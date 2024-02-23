Can BJP-led NDA win 80 Lok Sabha seats from UP?

Strong on technical aspects

That leaves us with the SP at this point being the main Opposition force that is aligning with other parties in Uttar Pradesh. There are seats where specific demographics make the party traditionally strong, but with both the Centre and state under the BJP’s rule, the SP needs to be strong on the technical aspects of the elections. That would include monitoring voter lists, ensuring deletions do not happen, and ensuring that the strongrooms where EVMs are kept after voting are guarded in a staggered national election. The SP may also be better served by putting all its resources — and unlike the Congress it has an organisational structure — on select seats that could number from 20 to 25.

The SP must also know that it could face indifference among its traditional Muslim voter blocs (who form ~20 per cent of the state population) that may in several locations opt out of being posited against in a polarising contest. After all, the ‘bulldozer raj’ template comes from Uttar Pradesh, and members of the minority community have been especially targeted.

The Gyanvapi mosque dispute has also been activated. Although the issue is sub-judice, no less than Adityanath recently offered prayers at the site claimed to be the ruins of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. With the Ram temple issue now settled, the Gyanvapi dispute appears to be the new mandir-masjid frontier.