Can Dalit parties reignite social justice movement?

The divisions between the Dalit political parties showcase that there is no consensus on ideological parameters. The leadership further lacks vision and political initiatives that can elevate the prospect of the Dalit movement and mobilise the socially marginalised communities for impressive success in electoral battles. Though other political parties have often joined hands to secure their class and social interests, the Dalit parties have hardly pondered the possibility of uniting different Dalit political and social organisations. These parties often remain attached to their regional specificities and lack the political imagination that can unify the social justice parties to announce a robust national Dalit agenda. The other marginalised communities, like the Adivasis and the Muslims, also hesitate to open a sincere dialogue with the Dalit political outfits, as their political commitment and ideological merit often remain under doubt.