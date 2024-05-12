Can military stand-off and trade go together with China?

BYD, now the world’s largest EV-maker, having overtaken Tesla last year, which entered the Indian market in 2021, wants to take pole position in the Rs 30-lakh-plus EV category as well as cover 90% of the total EV market in India. Last year, BYD had, in partnership with an Indian auto parts-maker, approached the government for permission to set up a manufacturing unit, which was rejected. But BYD’s Indian subsidiary is hopeful that it will happen soon. As it unveils new models and promises discounts in the coming months, it is seen to be signaling a brutal price war in India, as has happened in China. Tesla has announced plans to enter the Indian market, but Elon Musk surprised everyone recently by skipping an expected tour of India, during which he was tipped to meet Prime Minister Modi, and took off to China, instead, where he got the ball rolling for his autonomous car software.