Can urban landscape design save our cities from scorching heat waves?

Nature and its intricate systems are ephemeral and possess the inherent ability to regenerate and heal. Therefore, it becomes our duty to glean insights from these natural processes and formulate environments and policies that promote the creation of breathable and resilient spaces, allowing us to thrive in sync with nature even in dense urban areas. By utilising the diverse array of resources bestowed upon us by nature, we can design environments that align with the earth’s innate resilience. Saving our planet is not solely the responsibility of others; it is a shared obligation that extends to everyone who calls the Earth home, ensuring a sustainable legacy for ourselves and future generations.