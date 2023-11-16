‘Caste’less NEP can’t achieve equity

Social reformers like Jotiba Phule and Ambedkar believed that education was the only means to overcome untouchability and caste discrimination. Caste, a social stratification system unique to India, remains a significant factor in educational access and opportunities. Reservations for students and faculty in academic institutions play a vital role in the socio-economic and cultural upliftment of the majority population under the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs). Caste-based discrimination in educational institutions has denied opportunities and access to education for many students from marginalised and Dalit communities. While the debate on reservations in education is long-standing, it is considered the minimum necessary for affirmative action towards the SEDGs. In this context, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 failed to mention caste and reservation provisions in the document. Despite its focus on quality, skill, and job-oriented education, the NEP received criticism from state governments, educationalists, and marginalised and disabled communities. The absence of explicit references to “caste” in the policy document raises concerns about whether the NEP adequately addresses discrimination, social bias, and historical disadvantages affecting students from marginalised caste backgrounds. It also appears to downplay the significance of reservations, as it does not explicitly mention the continuation or enhancement of reservation quotas in academic institutions, a move that could have serious implications for students seeking access to quality education. The policy’s silence on this matter raises concerns about its commitment to ensuring equitable educational opportunities for all, as it claims in its introduction.
While the policy highlights the importance of diversity, it lacks specific provisions, timeframes, and strategies to address the challenges faced by minority students. Issues such as cultural sensitivity and the representation of various linguistic and religious identities in syllabi become crucial for creating a truly inclusive and just society. The NEP also prioritises skill-based education but fails to address the history of tribes, castes, and the division of Indian society based on the Varna system, which denied Dalits the right to education for centuries.
The concept of multiple entry and exit points in higher education, allowing students to leave and re-enter degree programmes, inadvertently affects marginalised communities, who often face financial and social pressures and are susceptible to dropping out at these entry-exit points altogether.
Private agencies and profit-oriented organisations are dominating the Indian education system, which has resulted in shutting down public schools and educational institutions. The privatisation of education severely affected marginalised community students, and NEP does not provide a specific roadmap in which privatisation would not lead to a two-tiered education system where quality education becomes a privilege for the few who can afford it, leaving the majority of Dalit students and others disadvantaged.
While the NEP 2020 presents a vision for the future of education in India, it falls short in addressing the complex issue of caste. The policy’s lack of explicit references to caste, reservations, fellowships for Dalits, and strategies to mitigate dropout rates among marginalised students raises concerns about its commitment to providing quality education and building an equitable and just society, the core focus of NEP. The education system has the potential to be a powerful tool for social change, but it can only achieve this if it confronts and dismantles the barriers that caste continues to impose on access.
Due to political differences and misunderstandings, only a few state governments, including Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, implemented NEP-2020. However, the Congress government in Karnataka decided to scrap the NEP and announced a State Education Policy instead. The governments at the state and Centre should prioritise Dalits, backward classes, the disabled, Muslims, and other marginalised groups in their education policies to provide better and quality education to all.
(Kumar is head, and Prajwal T V is a research scholar, Dept. of International Relations, Peace & Public Policy, St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru)