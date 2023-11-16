‘Caste’less NEP can’t achieve equity

Social reformers like Jotiba Phule and Ambedkar believed that education was the only means to overcome untouchability and caste discrimination. Caste, a social stratification system unique to India, remains a significant factor in educational access and opportunities. Reservations for students and faculty in academic institutions play a vital role in the socio-economic and cultural upliftment of the majority population under the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs). Caste-based discrimination in educational institutions has denied opportunities and access to education for many students from marginalised and Dalit communities. While the debate on reservations in education is long-standing, it is considered the minimum necessary for affirmative action towards the SEDGs. In this context, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 failed to mention caste and reservation provisions in the document. Despite its focus on quality, skill, and job-oriented education, the NEP received criticism from state governments, educationalists, and marginalised and disabled communities. The absence of explicit references to “caste” in the policy document raises concerns about whether the NEP adequately addresses discrimination, social bias, and historical disadvantages affecting students from marginalised caste backgrounds. It also appears to downplay the significance of reservations, as it does not explicitly mention the continuation or enhancement of reservation quotas in academic institutions, a move that could have serious implications for students seeking access to quality education. The policy’s silence on this matter raises concerns about its commitment to ensuring equitable educational opportunities for all, as it claims in its introduction.