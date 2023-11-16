Chameleon chaos around aircraft

As the reptile remained unstirred by even a wee bit from where it was, with the men around it trying all the minatory means they could to drive it away and the man in the cockpit blowing up and hollering at those who were at their wit’s end, not knowing how to get rid of the creature and bring the trolley towards the aircraft, one of the labourers mowing grass on a dime and watching the struggle drew close to the equipment, picked a half-broken brick lying nearby, and cast it slick at the spine-chilling creepy crawly that straight jumped off and bolted into the nearby shrubs, limping. The technicians rolled the wheeled equipment double-quickly towards the aircraft, connected its cable, and signalled the pilot to start the engine.