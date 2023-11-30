The Charlie Munger principles to invest and live by

Plan for the Worst

Munger was sometimes pigeonholed as the pessimist in the partnership. Certainly, he had a grimmer assessment than Buffett about the prospects of succeeding in the investing game today, in a world with more and more money in the hands of smart people “all trying to outsmart one another.” He and Buffett had a lively debate about just that at this year’s meeting:

MUNGER: It’s a radically different world from the world we started in. And I suppose it will have its opportunities, but it’s also going to have some unpleasant episodes.

BUFFETT: But they’re trying to outsmart each other in arenas that you don’t have to play.

Munger didn’t mind being cast as the glass-half-empty guy, and he rather considered it a sign of prudence. “It didn’t make me unhappy to anticipate trouble all the time and be ready to perform adequately if trouble came,” he said in his 2007 commencement speech, just months before the start of the recession and financial crisis. Over the next several years, Munger and Buffett famously burnished their reputations by deploying their sizable rainy-day fund in deeply beaten-up assets including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and General Electric Co.

If a form of conservatism helped Munger, it may also have prevented him from investing in some of the most extraordinary companies of the past twenty years. In 2019, Munger lamented the fact that he missed the chance to buy Google parent Alphabet Inc. in the early days. Berkshire’s Geico was a Google advertising client at the time, and Munger said he and Buffett should have seen what a powerful business it was becoming. “I feel like a horse’s ass for not identifying Google better,” he said. Moments later, he added: “We just sat there sucking our thumbs. So, we’re ashamed. We’re trying to atone” — a line that got good laughs, even though the opportunity cost to Berkshire shareholders was ultimately a serious matter.