Child labour crisis: India’s legal challenge

To eliminate child labour, we need to ensure that all children have access to education till the age of 18, protect and rescue them from exploitation, rehabilitate them with social and skill-based support, prosecute and convict the employers and traffickers, recover and pay the unpaid wages and penalties, and ban child labour in the government’s supply chains.

(The writer is a Supreme Court lawyer, child rights activist and author of 'When Children Have Children: Tipping Point to End Child Marriage')