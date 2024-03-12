China’s strategy of creeping jurisdiction

China and Taiwan have a median line between the Taiwan coast and mainland China which China had observed for several years but no longer does because Taiwan is a strategic objective for China. This is a slow, patient, and deliberate process of non-observance of the median line, which affects both the maritime boundary and airspace, and is an incremental assertion of sovereignty. For China, the Taiwan Strait is within its exclusive economic zone since it does not recognise Taiwan’s sovereignty. After the January presidential election in Taiwan, which brought into power a leader opposed to reunification with China, this trend of intrusion will be enhanced and China’s tactics of creeping jurisdiction will intensify, with the greater erosion of the median line and Taiwan’s contiguous zone.