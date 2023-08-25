Chip’s reshaping power dynamics

China has taken steps to reduce its reliance on the West, particularly the US, in the semiconductor industry. In 2015, Beijing announced its Made in China 2025 (MIC 2025) initiative with the aim of increasing domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing to 40 per cent by 2020 and then leaping to 70 per cent by 2025. China has taken measures to limit exports of essential but scarce metals, such as gallium and germanium, crucial for semiconductor production and various cutting-edge technological innovations. China has also banned its companies from sourcing their products from the US semiconductor company Micron.



Although both sides have been calculated in their responses to the other’s decision in the chip war, there are gradual divisions emerging that are likely to fundamentally reorder global supply chain connectivity and value chain locations. Meanwhile, there could be some significant gains for India due to a global realignment ensuing from the chip war between the US and China if it prepares its capacities in this area to absorb the spin-offs.