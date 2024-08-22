Clean energy is the winner as Pakistan opts out of the grid

By David Fickling

Anyone running a protection racket knows the rule: Squeeze your marks too hard, and they’ll end up breaking. That’s what appears to be happening in Pakistan right now.

For years, the country has been rolling from electricity crisis to electricity crisis. A decade ago, failure to foresee the precipitous decline of domestic gas fields caused widespread power cuts.

From 2013, the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif built a fleet of Chinese-financed coal plants to fix the problem.

The cost of all that, plus the imported coal and liquefied natural gas to fuel all those fossil turbines, helped send the rupee tumbling and forced a round of bailouts from the International Monetary Fund.

Over the past year, the government of Shehbaz Sharif — Nawaz’s brother — has been jacking up power prices in an attempt to mend the yawning budget hole.

That’s added further pain to a struggling population. With tariffs rising 155 per cent since 2021, many households are now spending more on their electricity bills than rent, Bloomberg News reported recently. Protests against the price rises last month halted a major road into the capital.

On Sunday, Maryam Sharif — Nawaz’s daughter and chief minister of Punjab province, home to half of Pakistan’s population — announced a Rs 1,359 crore ($162 million) subsidy program to soften the sticker shock.

What all politicians have failed to do is give Pakistan the affordable and clean electricity system that its 240 million people need if they’re ever to close the widening economic gap with other emerging economies.

Faced with extortionate costs for a barely functioning power grid, households and businesses have started to opt out. Clean power has been the main beneficiary.