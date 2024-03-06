Coaching pushes schools to the brink

The blame for the decline of schools as vital learning communities, prioritising all-round student development, lies on the coaching factory racket. This lucrative industry is at the heart of the crisis in Indian schooling in contemporary times and requires critical examination and deep reflection to find viable solutions. The board examinations are being reduced to mere qualifying exams, indicating a prevalent understanding that a student somehow just needs to pass them to be eligible for admission in colleges where scores of competitive examinations alone count.

An evident loophole of the prevalent system is the absence of any weightage for the board examination results and the resultant callous approach to school education. With a focus on mere coaching, we compromise on the holistic development of students, reducing them to mere ‘examination warriors’ with a narrow notion of success and a very uncreative, fragmented, and utilitarian sense of achievement. No wonder it is due to the mind-boggling pressure experienced by lakhs of students that many of them choose to commit suicide to put an end to their existence, which is more often than not reduced to a dreadful and emotionally tiring drill to attain an artificial marker of success and self-worth.