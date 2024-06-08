Federalism thrives under a coalition government

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have a formidable job on their hands: accommodating the demands of the two allies that can help them form a government at the Centre.

The demands range from appointing the Lok Sabha Speaker from parties other than the BJP, allotment of important ministries to the two allies, and rolling back of the Agniveer scheme. Though acceptance of these demands is crucial for government formation, for a party that for 10 years had its way inside and outside Parliament, the demands must come as a rude shock.

We can assume that the BJP will also not be able to implement controversial legislation: the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens (NRC), further implementation of the CAA, the redrawing of constituencies, let alone its dream of ‘one country-one leader’ in a coalition. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar are known for their commitment to secularism. The leadership of the single-largest party in Parliament might have to limit its agenda.