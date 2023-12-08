Congress’ poll loss a major blow to allies

Banerjee’s government in West Bengal and Kejriwal’s government in Delhi are facing the heat of this partisan anti-corruption drive the most. Other Congress allies, particularly the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu or the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar who are in power in their respective states, know that the Sword of Damocles is hanging over their heads too.

Both Banerjee and Kejriwal remain fierce critics of the Modi regime and it appears that for the agencies to go slow on them this government must be voted out of office. Both leaders, as do others in the Opposition space, time and again reiterate that they are being unfairly targeted for opposing the BJP government. Over the past few months, Banerjee has reassured her party that the political conspiracy against her would fall through when there is a change of government at the Centre. In August, she said that she had inside information that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before the 2024 general elections. In 2022, while addressing a rally in Kolkata she said, “I promise we will remove the BJP from power at the centre in 2024….Today you are in power, so you are abusing me. Remember that the day you will be out, I will abuse you.”

Similar statements have been made by AAP leaders as well.

There will be no respite of TMC and AAP leaders from such agony if the BJP retains power in 2024. Meanwhile, RSS insiders whom this author spoke to say the focus hereon for the BJP will be the eastern and southern states. Thus, one expects more pressure on TMC in the future.

As far as AAP is concerned, its frontline leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain are in jail. From the TMC, the list of influential ministers and leaders in jail include Partha Chattopadhyay, Jyotipriya Mullick, and Anubrata Mondal. Central agencies have reached the doorsteps of AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well.

Another reason why the Congress can take a relatively relaxed approach is because the central agencies are not hounding its leaders to the extent it is going after non-NDA regional party leaders.

The loss is a setback for the Congress but it has more time to absorb the shock and take more time to process it. Regional political parties, especially those in power at the state level, do not have that luxury; and that’s why Congress’ defeat is hurting its allies more than it is the grand old party.

Diptendra Raychaudhuri is a Kolkata-based journalist and author.

