Constantly seeking enemies

For the government to acquire greater coherence and rationality, this political schizophrenia -- of one day bombast, next day silence; of harsh hostile language followed by honeyed tones -- must end. For India to take its place among the world’s leading democracies, the government and its leader needs to speak in a more rational, balanced way. A high degree of careful choreography on personal image, yet at the same time playing fast and loose with constitutional norms; an unending “us” vs “them” politics of perpetually seeking out enemies or lapsing into chilling silence in the face of suffering -- these simply do not fit with India’s global role. In 1997, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was called a mukhota (mask). When he speaks in dramatically contrasting tunes and tones at different times, citizens are left wondering whether PM Modi, too, isn’t wearing a mask.