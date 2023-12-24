COP28, green skills, and the path forward

The CoP is branded as a platform for global action. The discussions and initiatives launched during the conference, as detailed in the Summary of Global Climate Action at CoP28, were a testament to the world’s commitment to addressing climate change. The meeting saw significant progress in energy transitions, climate finance, focus on lives and livelihoods, and inclusivity in climate action. The conference saw the launch of several initiatives, like the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, to accelerate the transition to clean energy. Such initiatives are crucial in reducing global carbon emissions and meeting the Paris Agreement goals.