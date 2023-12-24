COP28, green skills, and the path forward

As president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), at CoP28 in Dubai, I was part of a significant event marked by the release of the IET 2023 International Green Skills Survey. Interacting with senior leadership from various industry sectors, academia, government, and social sector organisations, it became evident that the climate change dialogue needs to transcend political boundaries to focus on a comprehensive understanding of its impacts and the solutions required.
Climate change is not confined to a single sector; its effects ripple through Energy, Water, Mobility, Built Environment, Agriculture, and Healthcare. These sectors face unique challenges and require tailored solutions. However, a common thread binds them: the need for innovation and the integration of advances in biology, digital, and material sciences.
Engineering skills are crucial in addressing climate change. These skills encompass theoretical knowledge, hands-on experience, and a mindset that understands both components and systems. Execution skills, such as programme management and agility, are equally important. Engineers must be able to adapt to changing scenarios and innovate continuously. Innovation is at the heart of addressing climate challenges. Almost every aspect of our society, from infrastructure to healthcare, must be reimagined and recreated with sustainability in mind.
This task is monumental and requires the collective effort of governments, industries, and individuals. Leadership plays a pivotal role in driving change. Leaders must champion sustainable initiatives, ensure adequate funding, and motivate individuals and organisations to participate actively in climate action. The IET 2023 International Green Skills Survey results underscore the importance of these skills and the need for leaders to foster environments where these skills can be developed and applied.
The CoP is branded as a platform for global action. The discussions and initiatives launched during the conference, as detailed in the Summary of Global Climate Action at CoP28, were a testament to the world’s commitment to addressing climate change. The meeting saw significant progress in energy transitions, climate finance, focus on lives and livelihoods, and inclusivity in climate action. The conference saw the launch of several initiatives, like the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, to accelerate the transition to clean energy. Such initiatives are crucial in reducing global carbon emissions and meeting the Paris Agreement goals.
A notable development was the endorsement of the UAE Leaders’ Declaration on a Global Climate Finance Framework, aiming to unlock investment opportunities in climate finance. Mobilising both public and private finance is critical for successfully implementing climate initiatives.
CoP28 also emphasised adapting to climate impacts to protect lives and livelihoods. Initiatives like the Sharm el-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda and the UAE Declaration on Climate Relief, Recovery, and Peace highlighted the need for resilience-building, especially in vulnerable communities. Inclusivity was a key theme at CoP28, ensuring that all voices, including youth, women, and indigenous people, are heard in the climate conversation. This inclusivity is essential for ensuring that climate action is equitable and effective.
During my panels at CoP28, questions arose regarding hydrogen and nuclear energy, revealing a need for more comprehensive debate and understanding. It was evident that several participants still required clarity on the concept that clean hydrogen acts as an energy carrier rather than being a fuel source itself. This lack of clarity is a significant gap, as understanding the nature and limitations of energy sources is crucial for effective climate action.
Similarly, discussions on nuclear energy often overlooked the importance of a sustainable supply chain for uranium or other nuclear fuels. This oversight can lead to unrealistic expectations and strategies, especially when proposing nuclear energy as an alternative in regions without a reliable supply chain.
Further, it was noticeable that some regions with high per capita consumption positioned themselves as role models in climate change actions. This discrepancy highlights the importance of a more nuanced and informed debate, where energy solutions are evaluated on their technical merits, practical applicability, and sustainability in various regional contexts. Such comprehensive debates are essential for developing realistic and effective strategies in our fight against climate change.
CoP28 was a step forward in the global fight against climate change. However, the journey has a long road ahead. The challenges are daunting, but with continued innovation, skilled engineering, and inspired leadership, we can forge a path toward a sustainable future. As we reflect on the outcomes of CoP28, we must think about comprehensive solutions and collaborative efforts to address the multifaceted challenges of climate change.