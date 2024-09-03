Cycling through generations

When I learned to ride a bicycle as a young boy, it was on a 16-inch wonder, a rare find among the usual 22-inch ones. Our neighbourhood Bhai’s cycle hiring shop had one such gem. Bhai, as he was fondly called, recorded the hiring details in a tattered diary. That cycle was meant for learning and practice, while the bigger one at home was off-limits. My father, elder brother, or other seniors would help me climb onto the seat and hold the bike steady until I gained my balance. I repeated this process with my own children years later.