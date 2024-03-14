Cycling to glory and beyond



The first time that I bumped into Anil was at my neighbourhood park, which I frequented, and he was adjusting the yogic posture of his young student while his mother looked on happily. Yoga, however, was just one of his passions, as Anil’s forte was cycling, and most of his waking hours were spent crisscrossing the streets of South Bengaluru on one of his six custom-made cycles. It is hard to believe his day began at half past two in the morning, when he would noiselessly slip down the stairs of his apartment, walk up to the parking lot, and choose a bicycle.

The city would be wrapped in a blanket of darkness, with the shadows of the night holding the streets in their tight embrace. A few mentees would join in, and the journey would take them on a different route every single day. At the end of the day, Anil would have clocked a hundred kilometres, and his friends would say he had enough energy in the tank to do an encore.