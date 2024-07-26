Daro mat and anxieties of India’s democracy

One of the most prominent French theorists and philosophers of the eighteenth century, De Tocqueville, was once hired to investigate how American democracy operated while France was beginning to recover from the chaos of the revolution. In his book Democracy in America, he notes that the United States began its journey with equal conditions for its people, which enabled them to establish and occupy various spheres of power, such as the federal system, two houses of representation, a two-party system, an independent and autonomous judiciary, and the shortest constitution. Even though equality of conditions has made the US a powerful country, it has not been able to address some of the underlying issues, such as inadequate representation, a declining standard of living, ghettoisation, and insufficient means of subsistence for people of colour, indigenous people, and ethnic minorities. A small number of powerful families and large corporations in the banking, finance, and multinational sectors currently rule the US. Their control is mediated through lobbying, involvement in policymaking, campaign donations, and appointing their personnel in key government positions. In other words, this has caused a paradigm shift from equality of conditions to inequality of conditions, leading many to criticise the US as a “failed democracy.” However, this highlights that even highly developed countries are not free from anxieties, given that such anxieties are the by-product of the unequal distribution of power relations in the name of equality of conditions.