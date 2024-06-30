Debunked invasion, ignored migration

OIT enthusiasts never talk to Iranians as to how Persia was renamed Iran in 1935, by the Shah, under Nazi influence, because Iran is derived from Ariyan. In the 2500-year-old Behistun inscription, the Persian Emperor Darius described himself as Aryan. He was probably referring to the Avesta, a Zoroastrian scripture, that described that region as ‘expanse of Aryans’. Darius was using his Aryan roots to declare his power over Central Asian nomads. The 20th century renaming of Persia also served a political need to sever links with Arabs. The narrative did not care for historical accuracy. What mattered was its ability to mobilise a people. The narrative is so popular that in 2004, football fans in Iran gave the Nazi salute to a visiting German team. The Iranians thought they were showing respect. The German players were mortified.