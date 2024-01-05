Deciphering barriers, leveraging opportunities

Women, with their natural instincts, outdo men when it comes to voluntarily engaging in childcare, elderly care, and other household responsibilities, but sadly, these instincts became gender norms. While it might take several generations to overcome the social barriers imposed by these gender norms, workplaces could offer a conducive environment for women to stay in the workforce. The workplace being averse to employing young, unmarried women because they will soon get married and then bear children is not uncommon. But hold on—research finds that women demonstrate unparalleled dedication in various professional domains. Their work ethics, attention to detail, and ability to multitask bring immense value to organisations. Studies consistently highlight the positive impact of gender diversity in the workplace, emphasising the significance of women’s inclusion. Women’s participation in the workforce has a direct impact on economic productivity as they bring diverse skills, perspectives, and talents. Thus, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that a workforce that includes women is more innovative, efficient, and better positioned to address the complex challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy.