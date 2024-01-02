Deciphering ‘deepfakes’

India currently lacks laws regulating emerging technologies or the creation and dissemination of deepfakes. Section 66D and Section 66E of the IT Act criminalise impersonation and intentionally publishing and transmitting objectionable and obscene content, respectively. Additionally, Rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the IT Rules obligates social media intermediaries against hosting, publishing, and transmitting obscene or pornographic information that is invasive of another’s bodily privacy. Complaints received by the platforms shall be expeditiously acted upon within 72 hours of such reporting. Further, platforms must remove or disable access to such information within 36 hours upon receipt of a court order or upon being notified by the appropriate government authorities. The IT Ministry reiterated the same in an advisory issued in this regard to social media platforms and internet intermediaries on December 26, 2023. However, while online platforms are obliged to act on complaints and take down illegal content, there is a need for specific liability assignments—either civil or criminal—to creators and distributors of deepfakes. The issue is that the legal system has not kept pace with technological advancement.