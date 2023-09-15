Deciphering the Delhi Declaration

The most significant aspect of the Delhi Declaration was the consensus on the Ukrainian issue. Without explicitly naming Russia, the Declaration emphasised the need for all countries to “abide by the UN charter and refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state”. It also voiced concerns about the negative impact of the war on the economies of countries and opposed the threat or use of nuclear weapons, implicitly addressing Russia’s actions. The Western powers, particularly the US, which was keen on a direct reference to Russia, ultimately compromised to ensure the success of the Delhi summit. However, Ukraine expressed dissatisfaction with the statement, cryptically stating, “There is nothing to be proud of!”