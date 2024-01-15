Decline of the high office

A governor is not merely a figurehead but an integral functionary under the Constitution. As the constitutional head of a state, he is vested with real duties and powers, including appointing the Chief Minister and high court judges, summoning the state legislature, dissolving the Assembly if state machinery fails, and reporting to the President for the imposition of the President’s rule. The most important duty, however, is his constitutional obligation to act as a bridge in the chain of relationships between the Centre and the states. He is not expected to play an active role in the governance of a state but to act as an adviser to the ministry, ensuring that administration is carried out at a level that may be regarded as good, efficient, and honest. When he subjugates his moral duty and starts acting as a puppet of the Union, the state machinery suffers. Such abnegation of duty does not only create crevices in centre-state relations but also casts a shadow on the prestige of the constitutional office itself.