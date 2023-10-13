Decoding front of pack labelling

The use of labelling is vital and hence needs to be clear, precise, and meaningful. Some systems are informative and include information on the amount of key nutrients in the product, whereas others are interpretative, based on symbols, colours, words, and statements. To ensure that the implementation of policies reaches the objectives set, it is important to keep in mind the target audience and their role in ensuring this. The government, manufacturers, and consumers all have a role to play in ensuring success.